Jasreen tops district with 99.2%

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, May 12

Jasreen Kaur, a student of DAV School, BRS Nagar, topped the district with 99.2 per cent marks in the CBSE Class XII exams, the results of which were declared today. Jasreen, a commerce student from DAV School, BRS Nagar, has scored maximum marks in the district.

Ishtmeet Kaur (humanities) from Amrit Indo-Canadian Academy and Vivaan Garg (non-medical) from BCM Arya School scored 99 per cent marks in their respective steams. Prabhjeet Singh from DAV School, Pakhowal Road, and Garvit Khanna from DAV Police Lines scored highest marks (97.8%) in medical stream.

The proud parents maintained that their wards gave 100 per cent and they were happy with their performance.

Meanwhile in Commerce with Financial Skills stream (CFS), Manav Mahajan from BCM Arya scored highest marks (98.6%). In Mass Media, BCM Arya School student Gursimar Singh scored highest marks (97.2%). In Food Production, Navya Chawla from BCM Arya scored 96.2% marks.

Jasreen Kaur

99.2%

COMMERCE

School: A student of DAV School, BRS Nagar

Aim in life: To become an economist

Success manta: Used to study for only 3-4 hours daily, but these were focused hours

Family: Her father is a businessman, while mother is a homemaker

Vivaan Garg

99%

Non-medical

School: A student of BCM Arya School

Aim in life: To get admission in the IIT as he wants to be an engineer in computer science.

Success manta: Used to study for 8-9 hours a day and tried to stay away from the social media during studies

Family: His father is a superintendent in MC, while mother is a teacher

Ishtmeet Kaur

99%

Humanities

School: A student of Amrit Indo-Canadian Academy

Aim in life: To become a leading lawyer

Success manta: Used to study for 8-10 hours a day and consistency was her success mantra. She did not take any tuition

Family: Her father is a chartered accountant, while mother is a homemaker

Garvit Khanna

97.8%

Medical

School: A student of Police DAV School

Aim in life: He has started preparing for NEET and wants to be a neurosurgeon

Success manta: Used to study for almost 18 hours a day and his parents had to ask him to take a nap

Family: His father is a businessman and mother is an accountant

Prabhjeet singh

97.8%

Medical