Jasreen tops district with 99.2%

Shivani Bhakoo
Ludhiana, May 12
Jasreen Kaur, a student of DAV School, BRS Nagar, topped the district with 99.2 per cent marks in the CBSE Class XII exams, the results of which were declared today. Jasreen, a commerce student from DAV School, BRS Nagar, has scored maximum marks in the district.
Ishtmeet Kaur (humanities) from Amrit Indo-Canadian Academy and Vivaan Garg (non-medical) from BCM Arya School scored 99 per cent marks in their respective steams. Prabhjeet Singh from DAV School, Pakhowal Road, and Garvit Khanna from DAV Police Lines scored highest marks (97.8%) in medical stream.
The proud parents maintained that their wards gave 100 per cent and they were happy with their performance.
Meanwhile in Commerce with Financial Skills stream (CFS), Manav Mahajan from BCM Arya scored highest marks (98.6%). In Mass Media, BCM Arya School student Gursimar Singh scored highest marks (97.2%). In Food Production, Navya Chawla from BCM Arya scored 96.2% marks.
Jasreen Kaur
99.2%
COMMERCE
- School: A student of DAV School, BRS Nagar
- Aim in life: To become an economist
- Success manta: Used to study for only 3-4 hours daily, but these were focused hours
- Family: Her father is a businessman, while mother is a homemaker
Vivaan Garg
99%
Non-medical
- School: A student of BCM Arya School
- Aim in life: To get admission in the IIT as he wants to be an engineer in computer science.
- Success manta: Used to study for 8-9 hours a day and tried to stay away from the social media during studies
- Family: His father is a superintendent in MC, while mother is a teacher
Ishtmeet Kaur
99%
Humanities
- School: A student of Amrit Indo-Canadian Academy
- Aim in life: To become a leading lawyer
- Success manta: Used to study for 8-10 hours a day and consistency was her success mantra. She did not take any tuition
- Family: Her father is a chartered accountant, while mother is a homemaker
Garvit Khanna
97.8%
Medical
- School: A student of Police DAV School
- Aim in life: He has started preparing for NEET and wants to be a neurosurgeon
- Success manta: Used to study for almost 18 hours a day and his parents had to ask him to take a nap
- Family: His father is a businessman and mother is an accountant
Prabhjeet singh
97.8%
Medical
- School: A student of DAV School
- Aim in life: To become a doctor
- Success manta: Used to study for 7-8 hours a day. He believes that students should not underestimate NCERT books as these teach you thoroughly
- Family: His father is a veterinary pharmacist and mother is a teacher
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Karnataka Election results LIVE updates: Early leads show tight contest between Congress, BJP
Counting begins; prohibitory orders in Bengaluru, Dakshina K...
Wankhede sought Rs 25 cr to let off Aryan, booked by CBI
FIR filed against 4 others too | Searches held at 29 sites
‘Contrary to rules’: SC stays promotion of Gujarat CJM who convicted Rahul
Also halts elevation of 67 other judicial officers from stat...
Hindenburg row: SC may give SEBI 3 months more for probe
Will pass orders on May 15 after perusing expert panel repo...