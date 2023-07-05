Jassa Singh Ramgarhia's 300th birth anniversary to be celebrated

Mahesh Sharma
Mandi Ahmedgarh, July 4
The local unit of Jassa Singh Ramgarhia Carpenters Association has initiated celebrations to observe the 300th birth centenary of Sardar Jassa Singh Ramgarhia.
Plan chalked out
The organisation has drafted an elaborate plan to spread awareness about contributions and sacrifices made by the founder of Ramgarhia Misl by organising workshops, seminars and exhibitions at educational institutes during the centenary celebrations that commenced at Gurdwara Singh Sabha
The inaugural function was presided over by Bhagwant Singh Ubhi while Amargarh legislator Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra was the chief guest.
The third birth centenary of Ramgarhia fell on May 5 and the centenary year is being celebrated for spreading awareness about historical events related to the founder of the Ramgarhia Misl.
Satwinder Singh Hunjhan, convener of the event, informed that the organisation has drafted an elaborate plan to spread awareness about contributions and sacrifices made by the founder of Ramgarhia Misl by organising workshops, seminars and exhibitions at educational institutes during the centenary celebrations that commenced at Gurdwara Singh Sabha here.
Besides recognising the students of various educational institutes for outstanding performance in academic and extracurricular fields, the organisers felicitated three members of the 10th and 11th generation of Ramgarhia led by Parminder Singh Gabbar who has been organising exhibitions on the subject.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sharad Pawar-led NCP issues whip to all MLAs to attend meeting in Mumbai; Ajit group also issues notice for its meet
Pawar senior named Awhad as chief whip after nephew Ajit Paw...
Madhya Pradesh man arrested after video of him peeing on Tribal goes viral
A case has been registered against the accused under section...
'Threat' to diplomats, Canada envoy called
Khalistan issue raised with US, Oz too
Jakhar Punjab chief in BJP rejig ahead of '24
New party heads appointed in 4 states