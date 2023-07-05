Jassa Singh Ramgarhia's 300th birth anniversary to be celebrated

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, July 4

The local unit of Jassa Singh Ramgarhia Carpenters Association has initiated celebrations to observe the 300th birth centenary of Sardar Jassa Singh Ramgarhia.

The inaugural function was presided over by Bhagwant Singh Ubhi while Amargarh legislator Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra was the chief guest.

The third birth centenary of Ramgarhia fell on May 5 and the centenary year is being celebrated for spreading awareness about historical events related to the founder of the Ramgarhia Misl.

Satwinder Singh Hunjhan, convener of the event, informed that the organisation has drafted an elaborate plan to spread awareness about contributions and sacrifices made by the founder of Ramgarhia Misl by organising workshops, seminars and exhibitions at educational institutes during the centenary celebrations that commenced at Gurdwara Singh Sabha here.

Besides recognising the students of various educational institutes for outstanding performance in academic and extracurricular fields, the organisers felicitated three members of the 10th and 11th generation of Ramgarhia led by Parminder Singh Gabbar who has been organising exhibitions on the subject.