Jassowal academy players excel in national tourney

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, January 6

The players of Harvest Tennis Academy, Jassowal Kular village, excelled in the National Ranking Tennis Tournament held in Jalandhar recently.

In the boys singles (U-16), final Luthra beat Panshul Uboveja of Gujarat 6-4 6-2 in straight sets. In the doubles category, Kanishak paired with Harsh Malik of Haryana to outwit the Punjab pair Abhinav Choudhari and Sumukh Marya 6-3 6-2 to win top honours.

In the girls U-16 group, Ranjana Sangram gave stiff challenge to top seed Anandita Upadhyay of Haryana before going down 4-6 1-6 and had to be content with the runners-up trophy. In girls’ doubles, the third-seeded pair of Sajhi Jain and Navya Sharma lost 0-6 1-6 to second seeds Reet Arora and Anandita Upadhyay

Gurdeep Singh, vice president of Harvest campus, and Colonel Samir Kanjilal, director, congratulated the academy’s players and head coach Jasbir Singh on their achievements.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gujarat