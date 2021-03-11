Jatana, HTC centres log wins in sub-junior section

Sports Correspondent

Ludhiana, May 8

Jatana Hockey Centre and HTC Hockey Centre of Rampur recorded victories in the sub-junior section (U-12) on the opening day of the Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival, being organised by Mata Sahib Kaur Sports Charitable Trust, at Jarkhar village near here on Ludhiana-Malerkotla Road on Saturday night.

The month-long festival is being sponsored by 5Ab Foundation, Mumbai, during which matches will be played on league-cum-knock out basis under floodlights on Saturdays and Sundays.

Jatana centre defeated Chachrari Hockey Centre 5-3 in which Jashandeep Singh scored two goals while Armaandeep Singh, Sanya Khan and Sahibjot Singh chipped in with apiece each for the winning side. Whereas for the losing side, Harmandeep Singh scored a brace and Tanvir Singh struck once.

In the second match, HTC Centre, Rampur, beat Eknoor Academy of Taing 3-1. Anmoldeep Singh found the target twice and Ranjit Singh pumped in one goal for the winners while Mohit reduced the margin for the losing side.

In the senior section, Rampur Hockey Club drubbed Eknoor Acadmey, Taing, 10-3 while Batch Mate Club of Sahnewal outclassed Jatana Hockey Club 11-5.

Jeewan Singh Sangowal, MLA from the Gill constituency, cut the ribbon and released balloons to mark the opening of the festival. Narinder Pal Singh Sidhu and Jagroop Singh Jarkhar, chairman and chief organiser of the trust, welcomed the chief guest and other dignitaries.

Speaking on the occasion, Sangowal said the new government in the state would chalk out a comprehensive sports policy for the benefit of the youth of the state. He also announced that the stadium at Jarkhar would be made state of the art with the installation of best sports infrastructure.

Principal Balwant Singh Chakkar, inspector Paramdeep Singh, Manmohan Singh Kalakh, chairman market committee advocate Harkamal Singh, Surinder Pal Singh Tony, Prof Rajinder Singh, Jagmohan Singh Sidhu, Charanjit Singh Bulara and Kewal Singh, DFSO, were among others present.