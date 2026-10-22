Jathedar meets riot victims’ kin, asks govt to provide them relief

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj on Wednesday asked Atam Nagar halqa MLA Kulwant Singh Sidhu to end illegal encroachments by AAP supporters on flats given to riot victim families so that real owners can get the flats.

He was in the city on Wednesday to meet the families under the leadership of Riot Victim Welfare Society president Surjeet Singh and women’s wing president Bibi Gurdeep Kaur in Dugri after listening to the plight of the 1984 riot victims.

Advertisement

Jathedar asked the state government to listen to grievances of the families of the victims of the Sikh genocide that occurred in 1984 and provide solutions to them.

Advertisement

He said he admires the patience and courage of the victims’ families who had been struggling for justice for the past 42 years. He said the government should also take stock of those families who had not received any compensation or any other relief for resettlement.

The victim families informed the Jathedar about their problems and matters related to their rehabilitation. He assured them that he would take appropriate action to provide justice and resolve their issues.

Advertisement

Surjeet Singh and Bibi Gurdeep Kaur made serious allegations against the state government and said for the rehabilitation of the victim families who had come to the state after the 84 riots, several decisions were taken by the SAD government and the Punjab and Haryana High Court in the past, under which the families were supposed to be provided houses, jobs, booths for business, new red cards and other facilities. But the previous Congress government and the present Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government in the state had failed to provide the facilities to them.

Surjeet Singh said in the past several decades, it was for the first time that any jathedar of Akal Takht had visited them. He said the Chief Minister had given time seven times to hold talks with the organisation but every time the meeting was cancelled. Now, the government has sent letters to some families and talked about taking action regarding vacating houses and cancelling the red cards. He appealed to the state government to listen to the issues of the victims’ families and find solutions to them.