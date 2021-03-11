Jathedar’s statement on construction of new mosques at villages draws flak

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, June 6

Muslim leaders of the area have sharply reacted to the statement given by Shri Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh regarding construction of new mosques and churches at villages of the border state. They accused the Jathedar of instigating innocent Sikhs for harnessing political mileage for the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

Muslim leaders also appreciated that large number of Sikhs were still following tenets of the 10 Sikh Gurus by constructing and renovating mosques in their respective areas.

Muslims clergy led by Shahi Imam Punjab Maulana Mohammad Usman Ludhianvi regretted that a head of the highest institute of Sikhs Shri Akal Takht had turned out to be spokesman of a political party and uttered those words, which would hurt not only Muslims of the state, but Christians across the world too.

“We are surprised to learn that Jathedar Akal Takhat Giani Harpreet Singh is worried over construction of new mosques and churches at villages in the state. We also fail to understand whose ideology he is following. All the 10 Sikh Gurus had facilitated construction of new mosques for Muslims of their times,” said Ludhianvi.