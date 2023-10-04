Jatin lifts judo trophy, Manpreet shines in weightlifting

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 3

Jatin of the Municipal Corporation block today bagged the top spot in judo in the boys’ U-21 below 60-kg category in the district-level games under the Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan. Akash Mishra of Khanna finished as the first runner-up in the competition.

In kabaddi (national style) for boys, teams from Machhiwara team and the MC block secured the first two positions in the U-14 category while Khanna A and Khanna B teams secured the third and fourth spot, respectively.

Sidhwan Bet and Ludhiana I A secured top two positions in the boys’ U-17 category while Ludhiana 2A and Khanna finished at the third and fourth positions, respectively.

In the weightlifting competition for women aged between 21 and 30 years, Manpreet Kaur of Khanna won in the below 45-kg category, Poonam of Ludhiana in the below 49-kg, Anita Rani of Khanna in the below 55-kg and Simran of Sahnewal in the below 59-kg category.

In the U-14 handball category for boys, Sacred Heart School, Jawaddi, defeated Jesus Sacred Heart School, Ludhiana, by 12-4. In the U-21 section, Jagraon beat Bhundri village by 10-5 while PAU beat JNV School by 2-0. BVM School, Kitchlu Nagar, beat Swami Roop Chand School and International Public School beat BVM Club. Among boys, Government Senior Secondary School, Kasabad, secured the first position in softball in the U-17 category. Government Senior Secondary School, Chakkar, finished at the second place. In badminton competition for girls, Arunima Pal, Sehajpreet Kaur and Chuninda Sharma bagged the first three positions in the U-21 category.

Jarkhar team beat Rampura team in hockey in the boys’ U-14 category while Malwa Club defeated Chachrari team. In the girls’ U-17 category, DAV Club beat Kila Raipur while Jalaldiwad village beat Mundian village.

