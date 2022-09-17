JE, XEN nabbed for corruption

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 16

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB), during its campaign against corruption, on Friday registered another corruption case pertaining to allotment of residential plots in the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) under locally displaced persons’ (LDP) scheme against Boota Ram (now Executive Engneer), Jasdev Singh, Executive Engineer (XEN), Inderjeet Singh, LIT junior engineer, Mandeep Singh, MC junior engineer (JE) and Kamaldeep Singh, a resident of Model Town Extension.

In this case, Jasdev Singh, Inderjeet Singh and Kamaldeep Singh have been arrested by the VB.

A spokesperson of the VB said during investigation of the case registered under FIR 8, dated July 14, 2022, under Section 7 and 7A, Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA), and 120-B, IPC, at the economic offences wing police station it was found that officials of the LIT while following corrupt practices and in connivance with others had allotted residential plots to unauthorised persons under the LDP scheme.

Though some allottees had already died, their plots were re-allotted by officials of the LIT to unauthorised persons in violation of the rules and after taking huge bribe from beneficiaries, the spokesperson added.

“During probe it has come on record that plot No. 1544-D, Model Town Extension, was allotted to Kamaldeep Singh in violation of the rules. In this case, Inderjeet Singh, JE, Boota Ram, Trust Engineer, and Jasdeep Singh, XEN, and Mandeep Singh, JE MC, submitted false/fabricated reports to the LIT regarding non availability of water and sewerage facilities in the above said locality,” the spokesperson said.

With an aim to favour the allottee, the above mentioned officers/officials waived off non-construction fine amounting to Rs 27 lakh without getting approval from competent authority thereby causing huge financial loss to the state exchequer, the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson further said earlier, a similar case under Sections 7, 7A, 8, 12 and 13(2), PCA, and Sections 409, 420, 467, 471 and 120-B, IPC, was registered at the VB police station, economic offences wing, for allotment of plots under the LDP scheme after getting huge bribes from beneficiaries.

In this case, investigation was being carried out against officials of LIT, which included Raman Balasubramanium, former LIT chairman, Kuljit Kaur, EO, Ankit Narang, SDO, Parveen Kumar, sales clerk, Gagandeep, clerk, and Sandeep Sharma, PA to former chairman, the spokesperson added.

Among the above mentioned accused Sandeep, Parveen and Kuljit Kaur had already been arrested and sent to judicial custody. Others were avoiding arrest as further investigation was under progress, the spokesperson said.