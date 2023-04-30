JEE (Main): 30 from district score over 99 percentile

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 29

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023, session 2. Over 30 students from the district have scored a percentile of 99 or higher in the exam.

Kartik Goyal scored 99.997 percentile (AIR 82), Laksh Goel scored 99.9637 percentile (AIR 504), Dakshveer Chahal scored 99.9143339 percentile (AIR 1,088), while Ankush Chaudhary scored 98.988 percentile (AIR 62 in the ST category).

Besides, Rohan Gupta scored 99.9087163 percentile, Shivam Gupta scored 99.90 percentile, Kushaan Mahajan 99.86 percentile, Nitish 99.85 percentile, Armaanjot 99.79 percentile, Vivaan Garg 99.71 percentile, Akshit Mandal 99.63 percentile, Rohit 99.62 percentile, Abhay Pratap Singh Gill 99.60 percentile, Arshdeep Singh 99.5 percentile, Yash 99.45 percentile, Mansehaj scored 99.40 percentile, Pratham Jain 99.35 percentile, Garima 99.33 percentile, Ashmit 99.24 percentile and Prashant scored 99.12 percentile.

Dakshveer Chahal, a resident of Sarabha Nagar, who secured 99.9143 percentile marks, wants to pursue Computer Science Engineering from Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay. His father is a government employee and mother is a homemaker.

Rohan Gupta, who scored 99.9087163 percentile, said he aims to excel in the upcoming JEE Advanced exam, which will be held in June.