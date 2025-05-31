DT
Home / Ludhiana / Jeevan Gupta is BJP candidate for Ludhiana west bypoll

Jeevan Gupta is BJP candidate for Ludhiana west bypoll

Voting will be held on June 19, results on June 23
Shivani Bhakoo
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 02:00 PM May 31, 2025 IST
BJP's Jiwan Gupta with his family in Ludhiana-West constituency. Photo: Himanshu mahajan.
With just two days left for filing nomination papers for the Ludhiana West bypoll, the BJP has finally declared senior party leader Jiwan Gupta as its candidate.

With the announcement of Gupta as the party candidate, the old and seasoned BJP leaders expressed gratitude over the party's decision. Selecting Gupta as the BJP candidate, the leaders said that the party had honoured the core committee members.

The Election Commission (EC) declared June 19 as the date for the Ludhiana byelection. The notification in this regard was issued on May 26. As per the schedule, the last date for filing nominations will be June 2, scrutiny of the papers will be done on June 3, and June 5 will be the date for the withdrawal of candidature. The counting will be on June 23.

The Ludhiana (West) constituency bypoll is being held following the demise of sitting MLA from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Gurpreet Bassi Gogi.

