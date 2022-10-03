Jeevan Nagar-Focal Point Road gives commuters a bumpy ride

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, October 1

As the government authorities concerned turned a blind eye towards the deplorable condition of Jeevan Nagar-Focal Point Road, commuters have been left to face a harrowing time. Fearing fatal mishaps, many people have also started avoiding using the badly damaged road.

The road connects the Chandigarh Road and Focal Point areas via Jeevan Nagar Chowk. The Ludhiana Improvement Trust had re-carpeted the road stretch between the Chandigarh Road junction to Jeevan Nagar Chowk (both sides) but it had started breaking down within days after recarpeting. Now, huge potholes have developed on the road, inviting mishaps but the LIT is yet to wake up from its deep slumber.

The condition of the remaining road stretch between Jeevan Nagar Chowk to Focal Point (both sides) is even worse. Residents said the stretch had become unmotorable. It was not repaired for several years despite repeated demands of the public.

Instead of getting any damaged portion repaired, the state’s biggest Municipal Corporation of Ludhiana increased the woes of commuters by creating a garbage dump on an around 100-m portion of the road stretch.

Manwinder Kaur, a resident of the Jeevan Nagar Road area, said: “It is difficult for me to ride my scooter on the badly broken Jeevan Nagar to Focal Point Road. Many times, I have to drop my children to school but I am afraid of riding the two-wheeler on the road. When the public pays taxes, it is the responsibility of the government to ensure safety of commuters on roads but the pitiful condition of the road is being ignored here, leaving us to face troubles.”

Gagandeep Singh Laddi, a resident of an area near Guru Bagh Colony, said: “A road from the Chandigarh Road junction to Jeevan Nagar Chowk was earlier recarpeted but huge potholes have appeared on it again. Many heavy vehicles pass through the stretch. The department concerned should make a cemented road in a proper manner. Moreover, the remaining stretch of the road from Jeevan Nagar Chowk to Focal Point should also be reconstructed at the earliest.”

The residents said many people avoid using the damaged road and travel through alternative and long routes for their safety.

Regarding the damaged stretch between the Chandigarh Road junction and Jeevan Nagar Chowk, which started breaking down within a short time after recarpeting, LIT’s Superintending Engineer Rakesh Garg said he would look into the matter and take necessary action.

Municipal Corporation’s Superintending Engineer Ranjit Singh said an estimate to construct the stretch from Jeevan Nagar Chowk to Focal Point (Dhandari) was in the pipeline. Before reconstruction of the road, the garbage dump would be removed from the road portion.

Garbage dump increases woes

Instead of getting any damaged portion repaired, the Municipal Corporation of Ludhiana has increased the woes of commuters by creating a garbage dump on an around 100-m portion of the road stretch.