Ludhiana: Jesus’ Sacred Heart School, DX-1 South City, formed a student council for the primary, junior and senior sections for the session 2022-23 after interviewing and selection of children. An investiture ceremony for the council was held on Friday. The ceremony began with the recitation of school song followed by a march by all prefects. The newly appointed school student council board, which includes head boy, head girl, sports captain, discipline in-charges, cleanliness in-charges, house captains, vice-captains and prefects were felicitated with badges and sashes. In her address, Principal Kirti Sharma congratulated the newly appointed school student council board. TNS

Ludhiana: The skill enhancement cell of BCM College organised an extension lecture on ‘Life skills’ on Day 2 of the skill enhancement week. The college Principal, Dr Monika Dua, welcomed resource person of the day, DP Guleria, Principal, BCM Senior Secondary School, Sector 32, Ludhiana. While reflecting on the topic ‘Life skills’ he conducted an interactive, activity oriented and power packed session emphasising on the relevance of life skills, including time management, coping with stress, growth mind set and emotional intelligence for teachers. On the whole, the session stirred up the thought process of students and would help them elevate their success rate in the technologically driven fast paced world.