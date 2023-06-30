Jeweller dies by suicide; brother among 3 booked

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 29

Rakesh Kumar (40), a jeweller, allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his residence in Saroop Nagar here. The body was found hanging on Thursday morning.

The deceased left behind a suicide note in which he mentioned the names of his former partners in the jewellery business Harpal Singh Pali and Bhupinder Singh and brother Ravish Kumar responsibile for his death.

Salem Tabri SHO SI Harjit Singh said on the basis of the suicide note and the complaint of deceased’s wife Anu, a case of abetment to suicide was registered against the three persons and further investigation was launched in the case.

The SHO said the deceased mentioned in the suicide note that Bhupinder and Harpal were partners in his jewellery business. However, after a dispute arose between them, they started defaming him in the market due to which his business suffered loses. Even the victim’s brother also provoked him to end his life.