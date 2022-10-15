Jeweller's employee gets Rs 15 lakh ransom call from Canada-based gangster

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, October 14

Owners as well as staff of Ganpati Jewellers on Mall Road panicked when one of their marketing executives Amit Kumar, a resident of City Enclave, Dhandra Road, received a phone call on the firm’s mobile number on Wednesday evening in which the caller claiming to be a Canada-based gangster demanded a ransom of Rs 15 lakh.

In a complaint lodged with the police, Amit stated that he had received a WhatsApp call from an overseas number and the caller claiming to be Landa from Canada told him to pay Rs 15 lakh, which he owed to him.

“The caller, claiming to be gangster Landa, also said that he was the mastermind behind recent murder of a garment dealer in Tarn Taran. The deceased had refused to pay ransom to him,” said the complaint.

The police registered a case under Section 387 of the IPC and were investigating the matter.

The SHO, police division No. 8, Neeraj Chaudhry, told The Tribune that the phone call for ransom from a gangster allegedly operating from foreign shores was being taken with all seriousness.

“It could be a hoax or a real threat. We are working on several possible theories. At the same time, we have reassured recipients of the ransom call that the police would take adequate measures to safeguard their lives and properties,” the SHO said.