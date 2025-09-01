Jewellery, cash stolen from hotel during wedding reception

A major theft occurred during a wedding reception at a hotel on Ferozepur Road. An unidentified thief made off with bags containing jewellery and cash belonging to bride’s relatives. The incident occurred during the wedding reception of Vandana Badal, daughter of Narinder Kumar, a resident of BS Nagar.

Vandana had married Kulwinder Singh in Cyprus a few weeks ago. The family had organised the reception at Hotel Le Baron, located on Ferozepur Road, opposite PAU Gate Number 2 on August 29.

During the function, the bags belonging to Narinder’s wife and their relatives, Chanchal and Neha, went missing. These contained jewellery and cash. A search for the bags was initiated but no one could find them.

After getting information about the incident, officials from Police Division 5 reached the scene. When the police checked the CCTV footage, they found that a man wearing a black coat and pant was seen wandering around during the party. The suspect, who had entered the party with an intent to steal, seized the opportunity to hide two bags under his coat and fled the scene.

The police on Saturday registered a case of theft against the unidentified suspect and initiated a search for him. Police officials assured the complainant that the suspect would be arrested soon.

Sources said the police were also suspecting that some waiters might have connived with the thief and helped the latter in stealing the bags containing the valuables and cash. Some waiters were also questioned by the police to get any clue in the case.