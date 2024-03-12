Jewellery shop vandalised by AAP leader, kin in Sidhwan Bet

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, March 11

An Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader along with his brother and other accomplices vandalised a jewellery shop at Sidhwan Bet here. The jeweller alleged that suspects resorted to the crime as part of a conspiracy to get the shop vacated as he is a tenant at the shop. Not only this, the AAP leader even broke decorations, lights and CCTV cameras and took away DVRs along with him.

A recent CCTV grab of the AAP leader carrying a rifle outside the shop.

The Sidhwan Bet police yesterday registered a case against three persons, including AAP leader Balkar Singh, his brother Balraj Singh and Parminder Singh, all residents of Sidhwan Bet, and some unidentified persons under various sections of the IPC.

The victim, Praveen Verma, said he runs a jewellery shop in the name of Sardar Jewellers near PNB Bank in Sidhwan Bet. Some years ago, he had taken the shop on rent from Jagdev Singh, father of the key accused, Balkar Singh. Regarding the shop, a court case between Balkar and him was going on in court. For the past sometime, the AAP leader had been threatening him to vacate the shop.

The complainant alleged that a few days ago, the AAP leader came outside his shop, brandished a .12 bore rifle and threatened him to vacate the shop. He also threatened to kill him if he did not vacate the shop. He had complained to the police in this regard several times and even a CCTV footage of the suspect carrying a weapon was also given to the police but due to his political influence, the police did not take any action against the AAP leader.

The complainant further alleged that on the night of March 10, Balkar along with his accomplices vandalised his shop. Light fittings, decorations, CCTV cameras, etc, were broken in the shop, hence causing damages worth lakhs. The suspects also reportedly stolen some gold ornaments from the shop.

The complainant alleged that Balkar ‘s brother Balraj had fled to Canada after committing the crime.

Investigating officer ASI Nasib Chand said after receiving a complaint, the police registered a case under Sections 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc), 456 (punishment for lurking house trespass, house breaking by night ), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty), 506 (criminal intimidation), 120B (criminal conspiracy) against the three suspects and some unidentified persons.

The ASI said raids were being conducted to nab them. When asked if one of the suspects went to Canada, he said Balraj had come from Canada but it was not clear yet if he went abroad or not.

Arrest suspects, says Cong leader Sandhu

Senior Congress leader Capt Sandeep Sandhu said after the incident, the complainant had also contacted him and alleged that the police were not taking action. He also talked to the SSP, Ludhiana (rural) and urged him to register a case. Though the case was registered, the police were yet to nab the suspects. He would extend all possible help to the victim if the police fail to deliver justice.

He said such AAP leaders were resorting to lawlessness in the area and the Congress would stand against such incidents.

