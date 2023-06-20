Jewellery worth Rs 30L stolen from PAU dean’s house

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 19

Thieves decamped with gold and silver jewellery worth Rs 30 lakh from the residence of a dean in Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana.

Dr Shammi Kapoor, Dean of the College of Basic Sciences, told the police that gold, silver jewellery and cash was stolen from his residence on the PAU campus. Dr Kapoor stated that he had gone to Srinagar to take part in a workshop from June 13 to 18 with his family. Upon their return, they found out that jewellery and cash were missing from an almirah.

He said it is estimated that the culprits took away jewellery (worth of approximately Rs 30-35 lakh), along with Rs 30,000 in cash.

Considered as a secure area, questions are being raised about how theft place inside the university campus.

A case under Sections 457 and 380 of the IPC has been registered against unidentified accused at the PAU police station. An investigation into the case is underway.