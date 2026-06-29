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Home / Ludhiana / Jilted lover brutally attacks 40-yr-old woman in Khanna

Jilted lover brutally attacks 40-yr-old woman in Khanna

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:38 AM Jun 29, 2026 IST
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The suspect was identified as a panch from Harion Kalan village in Samrala. File
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A jilted lover brutally stabbed a woman in Krishna Nagar, Khanna, on Sunday. The woman in a critical condition was referred to a government hospital in Chandigarh by a local hospital.

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Initially, it was a stated to be a blind case as there were rumours that robbers snatched a mobile phone from a woman and injured her. However, during police investigation, the case turned out to be a one-sided affair and the same was cracked by the Khanna police through scientific investigation. A jilted lover, who is a panch belonging to the Shiromani Akali Dal from Harion Kalan village in Samrala, turned out to be the assailant.

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Senior Superintendent of Police, Khanna, Dr Darpan Ahluwalia, confirmed to The Tribune that the suspect was identified as Gurharpreet Singh (49), alias Sharanjit Singh.

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“The suspect had proposed to the woman for friendship but she refused the proposal. Angered over the same, Gurharpreet on Sunday cornered the woman and stabbed her multiple times. She was out of

danger and referred

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to a hospital in Chandigarh for treatment,” Ahluwalia said.

The SSP claimed that the suspect had also snatched the mobile from the woman after stabbing her as she had reportedly captured his pictures and he wanted to destroy the evidence. The suspect and the woman are married.

The SSP said the suspect had a criminal background as four cases, including under Arms Act, were already registered against him in the past in Samrala and Khanna.

Police parties were already formed to nab the suspect who is on the run.

SMO, Khanna Civil Hospital, Maninder Singh Bhasin, said the injured woman, identified as 40-year-old Rajni, had eight to 10 stab wounds and was bleeding profusely. The team of doctors first controlled the bleeding. First aid was administered to her and later, she was referred to a hospital in Chandigarh.

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