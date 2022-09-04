Jilted lover kills woman at her salon, arrested

Our Correspondent

Raikot, September 3

A youth from Nangal Kalan village in Ludhiana district killed a woman, a resident of Sehzad village, in broad daylight when she was working at her salon in Jodhan village, near here, on Friday.

The salon is situated in a business complex on Raikot-Ludhiana Road. The suspect, after committing the crime, managed to flee after locking the salon from outside as the lone female assistant of the deceased had left the place in panic.

The suspect, identified as Sukhdeep Singh, an employee of a private hospital at Jodhan, was arrested by the Sadhar police late on Friday night. The deceased has been identified as Ravinder Kaur of Sehzad village.

Sadhar SHO Davinder Singh said Sukhdeep had allegedly attacked the victim on her face and neck and it was suspected that he had later strangled her to death.

Deceased’s father Charanjit Singh of Sehzad village informed the police that Sukhdeep had started following and harassing his daughter Ravinder Kaur after she met him, in the market near the private hospital where he was working, about four months ago.

Over a week ago, the suspect reached the victim’s home to meet her after which members of her family warned him against following Ravinder or even calling her.

On Friday afternoon, Sukhdeep entered the salon and started beating her. The only female assistant of Ravinder Kaur left the spot in panic and informed Charanjit and his son Amninder Singh about the incident.

The door of the salon was found locked when Charanjit along with others reached there. The woman was found lying in a pool of blood in her cabin when the family members broke open the door.

Youth had reached woman’s home recently

