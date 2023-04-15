Jilted lover kills woman, nabbed in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 14

A jilted lover killed a woman by hitting her with a sharp weapon in the Focal Point here last evening. The police arrested the suspect, Jatinder Singh, a resident of Dhindsa village, today. A case of murder was already registered against the suspect.

Inspector Amandeep Singh Brar, SHO of the Focal Point police station, said complainant Avtar Singh, along with his wife Sarabjit Kaur, lived in Choti Mundian. On February 14, 2023, the police arrested Avtar in some theft and criminal conspiracy case.

Since the couple was reeling under financial crunch, the woman could not arrange money for the bail of her husband. She then came in contact with Jatinder and the duo became friends, said the SHO.

The woman told Jatinder that she was unmarried and also agreed to solemnise marriage with him. Recently, she took a sum of Rs 1 lakh from Jatinder on the plea that she needed money to apply for bail of her brother. However, she had to apply for her husband’s bail.

After her husband came out on bail, Jatinder came to know that the woman was married and she lied to him about his marital status with a motive to extort money.

“On April 13, the woman, along with her husband, went to meet the suspect. An argument broke between them, following which Jatinder attacked the woman with a sharp weapon. She succumbed to her injuries at the Civil Hospital,” the SHO said.