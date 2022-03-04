JITO premier cricket league semifinals tomorrow

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 3

CM Valley Smashers, Vira Ke Veer, Sweett Touch Strikers and Star Touch Ultra Strikers wrapped up their quarterfinals to complete the semifinal line up on the fifth day of the fifth Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO) Premier Cricket League being held at GRD Global Education Institute grounds on Hambran Road here on Thursday.

The quarterfinal between Sweet Touch Strikers and Vijay Vallabh Swaggers turned out to be a battle of nerves in which the former romped home with a wafer thin margin of one run.

Batting first, Sweet Touch Strikers made 106 runs after losing seven wickets in 10 overs. Pulkit was the main scorer making 48 runs whereas Parth Jain of Vijay Vallabh Swaggers was the most successful bowler chipping in with four wickets after giving away five runs.

Chasing the target, Vijay Vallabh Swaggers scored 105 runs for the loss of five wickets as they ran out of overs. Kunal and Chandan contributed 45 and 23 runs, respectively, but that was not enough to surpass the rivals’ total.

In the second quarterfinal, an all-around performance by Anuraj Jain helped Vira Ke Veer clinch the issue against Chandan Challengers by six wickets. He captured three wickets and scored 31 runs that made all the difference.

Chandan Challengers made 106 runs after losing six wickets and in reply Vira Ke Veer scored 107 for the loss of four wickets on the penultimate day of the match to clinch the cliff-hanger.

In other quarterfinals, CM Valley Smashers (79 for 2) beat RS Royal Challengers (73 for 6) by eight wickets while Star Touch Strikers (104 for 5) beat Techno Finishers (100 for 4) by five wickets and secured berths in the semifinals.

The semifinals will be played on March 5. —