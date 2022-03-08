JITO Premier Cricket League: Vira Ke Veer beat CM Valley Smashers by 7 wickets to lift trophy

Sports Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 7

Vira Ke Veer beat CM Valley Smashers by seven wickets to lift the winners’ trophy in the fifth Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO) Premier Cricket League-2022 that concluded at GRD Global Education Institute grounds on Hambran Road here on Sunday.

Help for poor girls Bhushan Jain and Rajiv Jain announced that the money collected from the league would be utilised for the education of poor and needy girls under the campaign “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao”. They also extended gratitude towards the authorities of GRD Global Education Institute and the Ludhiana District Cricket Association for their cooperation in organising the league.

In the final, batting first, CM Valley Smashers made a challenging total of 149 runs after losing four wickets in the stipulated 12 overs. Their innings revolved around Sachin Jain, Kushal Khetan and skipper, Karan Jain, who made 56, 40 and 41 runs, respectively.

For Vira Ke Veer Anuraj Jain secured two wickets for 24 runs, Anshul Jain took one wicket for 26 runs and Gaurav Jain got one wicket for 31 runs.

Vira Ke Veer achieved the target in 10 overs with seven wickets in hand and scripted victory to lay their hands on the trophy.

The main scorers were Tarun Jain, who chipped in with 50 runs off 24 balls, which included five hits over the fence and four sixes and Anshul Jain, who smashed 48 runs in just 20 balls, laced with four sixes and five hits over ropes while Camy Jain, who remained unbeaten on 34 runs. His inning was studded with three sixes and two fours.

Karan Jain and Camy Jain were declared the best bowler and best batsman, respectively. Karan Jain also bagged the player of the league award.

Bhushan Jain and Rajeev Jain Chaman, chairman and chief secretary, Ludhiana chapter, Youth Wing, JITO, besides Komal Jain, Mahavir Chaudhary, Kishore Kochhar, PC Jain gave away prizes to the winners.

Ajit Jain, Vinod Jain, along with Amit Jain, Rakesh Jain, Rakesh Jain Romi, Munish Jain, Kuntal Jain, Kanchan Jain, Vinod Jain, Ravi Jain, Vipul Jain, Mayank Kain, Sunil Jain, Kranti Jain, Seerat Oswal, Sahil Jain, Bhavya Jain, Pawan Jain, Jinesh Jain and Kanav Jain were present at the prize distribution function.