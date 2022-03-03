JITO Premier League: 6 more teams seal their berth in knockout stage

Sports Correspondent
Ludhiana, March 2
Chandan Challengers, RS Royal Challengers, Vira Ke Veer, Star Touch Ultra Strikers and CM Valley Smashers scripted victories in their respective league matches to secure berths in the quarterfinals on the fourth day of the 5th Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO) Premier Cricket League being held at the GRD Global Education Institute grounds on the Hambran road here today.
Two other teams - Vijay Vallabh Swaggers and Techno Finishers - have already booked their berth in the knockout stage.
In their last league encounters today, Vira Ke Veer (80 for 3) defeated Star Touch Ultra Strikers (76 for 6) by seven wickets. However, both teams were through to the quarterfinals on basis of run rate.
In the second match of the day, Chandan Challengers (131 for 8) beat Sona Royals (126 for 5) by eight wickets to advance into the last eight stage.
In other matches, RS Royal Challengers (102 for 7) beat M Jain Super Kings (77 for 7) by 25 runs; Sweet Touch Strikers (97 for 6) beat Sudarshan Tigers (96 for 4) by four wickets; CM Valley Smashers (91 for 7) beat Redhill Rippers (90 for 9) by three wickets; and Manlio Sparks (129 for 6) beat Zizou Warriors (113 for 5) by 16 runs.
