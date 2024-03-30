JITO’s Ahimsa Marathon Run to be held on March 31

Our Sports Correspondent
Ludhiana, March 29
The Ludhiana chapter of Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO) will organise the second Ahimsa Marathon Run here at Ananta Enclave, Canal Road, South City, on March 31. The marathon will be held in three categories — 3km, 5km and 10km.
Addressing a press meet after a meeting of the organising committee today at Atam Sharman Sadhna Sthal, Civil Lines, Rajiv Jain, Chairman JITO, and Manju Oswal, Chairperson, JITO Women’s Wing, said the event is being held in line with Lord Mahavira’s teachings ‘Jiyo aur Jeene Do’ (live and let live).
The event will be organised simultaneously in 59 cities across the country and in 23 countries the world over. A record number of participants took part in the first edition of the run last year and it found a mention in the Limca Book of Records in India and Guinness Book of World Records (UK), an organiser said.
SP Oswal of Vardhman Group will be the chief guest of the event. The winners will be awarded cash prizes.
