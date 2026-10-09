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Home / Ludhiana / J&K bizman booked for duping Sahnewal trader of Rs 35.29L

J&K bizman booked for duping Sahnewal trader of Rs 35.29L

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Lovleen Bains
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:38 AM Oct 09, 2026 IST
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Cops said efforts are being made to trace the suspect and recover the money. Pic for representation only
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In a major fraud, the Sahnewal police have registered a case against a Jammu and Kashmir-based trader for allegedly cheating a oil trader of Rs 35.29 lakh and threatening to get him killed when he demanded his money back.

The complainant, Himanshu Goyal, proprietor of Radha Oil Company, Jugiana, Sahnewal, who resides near Sacred Heart Convent School, Majara Road, Sahnewal, filed a complaint on August 22, stating that he was engaged in the business of oil trading.

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He stated in his complaint that the suspect, identified as Rajnish Sharma, proprietor of MBR Associates, Jammu & Kashmir, met him for business purposes and gained his confidence. The complainant, in good faith, supplied oil to him on credit at regular intervals.

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The complainant alleged that the suspect purchased oil worth Rs 35,29,615. Despite repeated requests and reminders, the suspect delayed payments on one pretext or the other. When Goyal pressured him for payment, he not only cheated him but also threatened him with dire consequences. As per the complaint, the suspect threatened to get him killed by anti-social elements and gangsters of Jammu & Kashmir, if he demanded the money again.

Following an inquiry, the Sahnewal police have registered a case against Rajnish under various sections of the BNS. Police officials said further investigation was in progress and efforts were being made to trace the suspect and recover the money from him.

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