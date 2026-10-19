J&K-bound bus attacked with stones near Doraha, passengers escape unhurt

A Jammu and Kashmir-bound bus was attacked by unidentified persons near Doraha late Sunday night. However, all the passengers escaped unhurt.

The bus was travelling from Delhi to Srinagar when the incident took place. Stones were hurled at the passenger side of the bus, and the impact cracked a windowpane. The driver, acting on the spur of the moment, alerted the police by dialling the 112 helpline. A police team immediately reached the spot and pacified the passengers, who were alarmed by the sudden development.

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SP (D) Khanna, Rakesh Yadav, said a police team was rushed to the spot immediately after receiving the call on 112. “All the passengers escaped unhurt. The statement of the bus driver has been recorded. A digital and a technical team have been formed to identify the accused. CCTV footage from a nearby dhaba and a petrol pump along the National Highway near the spot is being examined,” he said.

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“The bus was secured and escorted by the police team to ensure that it could continue its journey safely to its destination. Once it left our jurisdiction, the next police station was asked to keep track of the bus to ensure its safe arrival at its destination,” SP (D) Yadav added.

“According to the information gathered, the same bus was targeted in a similar manner in Karnal on October 13. A dispute over parking had allegedly prompted two persons to pelt stones at the bus, damaging its windowpane. The Haryana Police had taken both accused into custody and registered an FIR,” SP Yadav said.

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“Khanna Police is now coordinating with Karnal Police to ascertain whether the two incidents are linked. It appears to be a case of personal enmity or mischief,” he said, adding that no communal or religious angle had emerged so far.

“Police presence has been increased along the highway to ensure the safety of tourist vehicles travelling towards Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.