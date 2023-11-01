J&K man gets 20-yr RI in drug case

Legal Correspondent

Ludhiana, October 31

The Court of Additional Sessions Judge Shiv Mohan Garg has sentenced Mohd Latif, a resident of Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir, to 20 years’ rigorous imprisonment (RI) for smuggling drugs. The court also ordered him to pay a fine of Rs 2 lakh.

According to the prosecution, on June 9, 2020, a case was registered against the accused under the NDPS Act at the Sidhwan Bet police station.

On that day, following a tip-off, the police had laid a naka where a truck bearing a J&K registration number came. The occupants of the vehicle were signalled to stop. However, one of the accused fled the scene. During checking, 30 bags (35 kg each) containing poppy husk were recovered from the accused. He was arrested and presented before a court. After appreciating the evidence on record, the court found him guilty.

