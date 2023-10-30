J&K police raid smuggler’s house

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 29

The Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Police, with the help of the Dakha police, raided the house of smuggler Manjit Singh at Dashmesh Nagar here yesterday.

The police had brought Manjit along with them during the raid. They took a scooter and a motorcycle, which were parked at his house, into their possession.

Dakha SHO Inspector Sikandar Singh said the police conducted a raid at Manjit’s house yesterday afternoon. Two vehicles were seized during the raid. No drug packet was recovered from his house.

