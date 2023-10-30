J&K police raid smuggler’s house

Ludhiana, October 29
The Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Police, with the help of the Dakha police, raided the house of smuggler Manjit Singh at Dashmesh Nagar here yesterday.
The police had brought Manjit along with them during the raid. They took a scooter and a motorcycle, which were parked at his house, into their possession.
Dakha SHO Inspector Sikandar Singh said the police conducted a raid at Manjit’s house yesterday afternoon. Two vehicles were seized during the raid. No drug packet was recovered from his house.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Civil order breaking down, says UN as 4 Gaza aid warehouses looted; toll 8K
People in enclave ‘scared & desperate’ | Israel removes comm...
'Human error': 8 killed, 40 hurt in Andhra Pradesh train collision
Vizag-Rayagada Spl jumps signal, hits Palasa Passenger
2 dead, 45 hurt in blasts at prayer meet in Kerala
48-year-old claims responsibility, surrenders
World Cup: India crush champs England by 100 runs
Rohit Sharma's team's unbeaten streak on | Virtually in semi...