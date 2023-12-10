Job aspirants duped of Rs 9 lakh, 1 nabbed

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, December 9

The police claimed to have busted a gang of swindlers that was involved in duping unemployed youths on the pretext of helping them land government jobs.

Though other members of the gang are yet to be identified, the main suspect identified as Gurlal Singh Golu of Fategarh Sahib was arrested today from Panjoli village, where he was staying with a fake identity.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect had swindled more than Rs 9 lakh from the complainants.

Malerkotla SSP Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh said the Amargarh police had received complaints regarding illegal activities of some swindlers who had been duping innocent unemployed youths. “Having received complaints from Samsher Singh and Nisar Ali, the cops zeroed down on the activities of Golu who had eloped from his residence about a month ago. He was ultimately arrested from Panjoli village in the wee hours today,” added Khakh. He said that the suspect had collected over Rs 9 lakh by making false promises of getting young people recruited in the police force by exploiting his claimed political connections. The investigation revealed that he targeted vulnerable rural folk who lacked awareness.

The investigating team is yet to ascertain the identity of his accomplice (if any) and recover the swindled money.

