Job placement camp today

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 8

Under the Ghar Ghar Rozgar Scheme, a placement camp is being organised at the District Bureau of Employment & Enterprises (DBEE) Pratap Chowk, near Sangeet Cinema, Ludhiana, on Friday (December 9) from 10 am to 1 pm. Different private companies will be participating in the camp for the recruitment of candidates.

Boys and girls in the 18-40 age group can participate in the camp. The minimum qualification for various posts is X, XII, ITI/diploma, electrical degree, graduation, BTech (Mechanical/Civil Engineering) or MBA.

Navdeep Singh, Deputy CEO of the bureau, appealed to the candidates to make the most of this opportunity and contact with their bio-data (2 or 3 photocopies) for the interview.

He said if the candidates want to register their name at the bureau, they must bring all the original certificates of educational qualification, Aadhaar card, caste certificate, and also photocopies of these documents.

For more information, the DBEE helpline number 7740001682 can also be contacted.