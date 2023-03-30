Job regularisation: Civil Hospital staff continue strike on third day

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 29

Contractual workers of the Civil Hospital in Ludhiana continued their strike demanding job regularisation for the third day on Wednesday. The hospital administration and Health Department officials assured the protesting workers that their demands would be met as per DC rates, but the workers refused to end the strike without a written assurance.

The workers, including Rajkumar Saathi, Jobanjit Kaur, Rajni Bala and Harjeet Kaur, said the protesting employees had been getting salaries of just Rs 4,500 to Rs 6,500 per month for a long time. They added that successive governments had been ignoring their demands.

“In the past four months, the current government has also started withholding the monthly salaries that we were supposed to receive. March is going to end but we have still not received our salaries for February. As a result, our families are likely to fall victim to starvation. The government should fulfil our demand soon so that we can resume our services”, one of the protesters said.