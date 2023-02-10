Job regularisation, collection of EDCs on civic body agenda

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, February 9

As the Municipal Corporation’s General House meeting is scheduled to be held on Friday, two major proposals regarding the regularisation of jobs of contractual employees and collection of external development charges (EDC) from GLADA for linking sewer lines of various colonies with the MC’s sewerage system will be presented during the meeting.

Councillors from political parties can also raise multiple issues related to the city and their respective wards.

According to information, the services of around 800 contractual safai sewaks and sewer men were not regularised in the past as they were above 42 years of age. MC employee unions have been demanding regularisation of jobs of these employees too.

Now, the MC House will take a decision on the proposal that if the age of any person as safai sewak or sewerman was less than 42 years (Scheduled Caste) and 37 years (General) on joining the MC, he or she should be considered and declared eligible for regular appointment on the post of safai sewak or sewerman.

Besides, the House is likely to take the decision on a proposal regarding the collection of around Rs 47.35 crore as EDC charges for linking of sewerage lines of 16 colonies/areas on Pakhowal Road and two other areas on Dugri Road with the MC’s sewerage system. An MC official said GLADA had deposited around Rs 15 crore EDC charges to the civic body but Rs 47.35 crore is yet to be collected from GLADA for connecting the sewer lines of these colonies with the sewerage system.

Councillors to raise issues

Shiromani Akali Dal councillor from Ward 46 Harbhajan Singh Dang said they would raise issues related to lack of development, broken roads, missing street lights and others during the House meeting.

He also questioned that as to why no report regarding the delimitation of wards had been prepared so far.

Senior Deputy Mayor Sham Sundar Malhotra said regularisation of jobs of contractual employees and missing street lights would be discussed during the meeting.

It is learnt that besides the main agenda, a supplementary agenda would also be presented before the House. The civic body is also planning to start a vehicle towing system against wrong parking of vehicles in the city. A proposal to issue property ID cards for every property that falls under the MC’s jurisdiction is likely to be part of an agenda. The House would take decisions on these proposals.

Besides, the House can decide about proposals regarding sellable properties, medical cashless policy for employees of the Ludhiana MC and use of the area under Elevated Road on Ferozepur Road for parking of vehicles. Meanwhile, questions are being raised as to how the MC can plan parking of vehicles under the Elevated Road. A road safety activist, Rahul Verma, said if parking of vehicles was allowed under the Elevated Road, it would cause accidents.

The MC is also going to present a proposal regarding the construction of the office of the World Bank project for the Ludhiana Urban Water and Waste Water Management at an estimated cost of Rs 5.50 crore.

