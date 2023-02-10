 Job regularisation, collection of EDCs on civic body agenda : The Tribune India

General House meeting today

Job regularisation, collection of EDCs on civic body agenda

Civic body also plans to introduce property ID cards, vehicle towing system

Job regularisation, collection of EDCs on civic body agenda


Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, February 9

As the Municipal Corporation’s General House meeting is scheduled to be held on Friday, two major proposals regarding the regularisation of jobs of contractual employees and collection of external development charges (EDC) from GLADA for linking sewer lines of various colonies with the MC’s sewerage system will be presented during the meeting.

Councillors from political parties can also raise multiple issues related to the city and their respective wards.

According to information, the services of around 800 contractual safai sewaks and sewer men were not regularised in the past as they were above 42 years of age. MC employee unions have been demanding regularisation of jobs of these employees too.

Now, the MC House will take a decision on the proposal that if the age of any person as safai sewak or sewerman was less than 42 years (Scheduled Caste) and 37 years (General) on joining the MC, he or she should be considered and declared eligible for regular appointment on the post of safai sewak or sewerman.

Besides, the House is likely to take the decision on a proposal regarding the collection of around Rs 47.35 crore as EDC charges for linking of sewerage lines of 16 colonies/areas on Pakhowal Road and two other areas on Dugri Road with the MC’s sewerage system. An MC official said GLADA had deposited around Rs 15 crore EDC charges to the civic body but Rs 47.35 crore is yet to be collected from GLADA for connecting the sewer lines of these colonies with the sewerage system.

Councillors to raise issues

Shiromani Akali Dal councillor from Ward 46 Harbhajan Singh Dang said they would raise issues related to lack of development, broken roads, missing street lights and others during the House meeting.

He also questioned that as to why no report regarding the delimitation of wards had been prepared so far.

Senior Deputy Mayor Sham Sundar Malhotra said regularisation of jobs of contractual employees and missing street lights would be discussed during the meeting.

It is learnt that besides the main agenda, a supplementary agenda would also be presented before the House. The civic body is also planning to start a vehicle towing system against wrong parking of vehicles in the city. A proposal to issue property ID cards for every property that falls under the MC’s jurisdiction is likely to be part of an agenda. The House would take decisions on these proposals.

Besides, the House can decide about proposals regarding sellable properties, medical cashless policy for employees of the Ludhiana MC and use of the area under Elevated Road on Ferozepur Road for parking of vehicles. Meanwhile, questions are being raised as to how the MC can plan parking of vehicles under the Elevated Road. A road safety activist, Rahul Verma, said if parking of vehicles was allowed under the Elevated Road, it would cause accidents.

The MC is also going to present a proposal regarding the construction of the office of the World Bank project for the Ludhiana Urban Water and Waste Water Management at an estimated cost of Rs 5.50 crore.

800 not regularised due to age factor

According to information, the services of around 800 contractual safai sewaks and sewer men were not regularised in the past as they were above 42 years of age. MC employee unions have been demanding regularisation of jobs of these employees too.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Four BJP leaders, former SC judge among 6 new governors appointed by President Murmu

2
Features

Atul Kumar's 'Baaghi Albele': Playing, a dystopian comedy set in Ludhiana

3
Nation

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

4
Punjab

Farm unions provide platform to radicals

5
Haryana

No diesel gensets in NCR from May 15

6
Comment

Punjabi to Hindi films

7
Diaspora

Indian Covid hero honoured by Queen Elizabeth faces deportation from UK

8
World

US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days

9
J & K

Locals upbeat, say lithium discovery will boost employment, tourism in J&K

10
Ludhiana

Ludhiana man possesses rare artifacts including 80,000 coins, handwritten manuscripts, ancient weapons

Don't Miss

View All
Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
Nation

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts
Trending

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?
Nation EXPLAINER

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s
Trending

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s

Has Bill Gates found love again? Find out who he’s dating?
World

Bill Gates has found love again; Find out who he’s dating?

Watch heart-wrenching video of 7-year-old Syrian girl who for 17 hours kept her hand over her little brother’s head while being stuck in earthquake; both rescued
Trending

Watch heart-wrenching video of 7-year-old Syrian girl who for 17 hours kept her hand over her little brother’s head while being stuck in earthquake; both rescued

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill
Chandigarh

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered ‘Bard’
Nation

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered 'Bard'

Top News

Senior BJP leader Gulab Chand Kataria appointed Assam governor; Shiv Pratap Shukla appointed Governor of Himachal

Four BJP leaders, former SC judge among 6 new governors appointed by President Murmu

Part of 2019 Ayodhya verdict, retired SC judge S Abdul Nazee...

US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days

US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days

Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand declined to speculate ...

Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh

Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the fresh appointments o...

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

The man who fed millions for 35 years is now himself survivi...

Jamiat’s Arshad Madani says ‘Manu worshipped Allah’, Jain Muni storms off stage with other religious leaders

Jamiat’s Arshad Madani says ‘Manu worshipped Allah’, Jain Muni storms off stage with other religious leaders

Arshad Madani’s remarks strongly disapproved by Jain monk Ac...


Cities

View All

Unusual rise in temperature has wheat farmers worried

Unusual rise in temperature has wheat farmers worried

16 get stuck in lift at city rly station

Hit by Chinese string, 17-yr-old girl receives 44 stitches on face

MC donates seized building material to religious institution

Youth booked for abducting teen girl

Dummy admissions flourish as authorities fail to take action

Bathinda: Dummy admissions flourish as authorities fail to take action

Expelled farm leaders target BKU (Dakonda) chief Buta Singh Burjgill

Chandigarh: Water cannon used against AAP workers protesting over Adani issue

Chandigarh: Water cannon used against AAP workers protesting over Adani issue

Chandigarh police release pics of 10 suspects

14 Chandigarh heritage items to go under hammer

Fire at waterworks in Sec 32 hits supply

Two community centres await opening

MCD mayor election to held on February 16; Delhi L-G grant approval

MCD mayor election to be held on February 16; Delhi L-G grants approval

Stop anti-encroachment drive in Mehrauli: Delhi Govt to DDA

Delhi Police to partner with Truecaller to help protect people from impersonators, cyber frauds

Nod to laying of sewer lines in 3 Delhi villages

AAP nominees removed from discom boards on Delhi L-G’s orders

Day after, five nabbed for migrant’s murder

Day after, five nabbed for migrant’s murder

Latifpura oustees protest in front of MLA’s residence

Foetus found in Nakodar

Kahlwan's aide, 2 others planning crime held

Workshop on Coding at Dav college

Ludhiana man possesses rare artifacts including 80,000 coins, handwritten manuscripts, ancient weapons

Ludhiana man possesses rare artifacts including 80,000 coins, handwritten manuscripts, ancient weapons

NHAI: Sherpur Chowk ROB in Ludhiana to be thrown open by month-end

Four fall prey to snatchers in two cases in Ludhiana

Jail warder booked for ‘supplying’ banned items to inmates in Ludhiana Central Jail

State info commission imposes penalty of Rs 25K on Ludhiana MC’s PIO

4,547 cases settled at National Lok Adalat

4,547 cases settled at National Lok Adalat

People should be open to new methods: VC

Mehakpal declared best girl athlete