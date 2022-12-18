Job regularisation: Day 3 of strike by PUNBUS contractual staff

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 17

Passengers faced inconvenience as the contractual staff of PUNBUS continued their strike on Day 3. The employees staged a protest here on Saturday against the recruitment of 28 new drivers by the Transport Department on an outsource basis and without any training.

The members of Punjab Roadways, PUNBUS, and PRTC Contract Workers Union, Punjab, said if their demands were not met, the employees would again go on strike on December 20. The protesters are demanding the regularisation of their jobs and opposing new recruitments of drivers on outsource basis.

One of the protesting employees said: “A meeting of our delegation with the Chief Secretary of Punjab is scheduled to be held on December 19. If our demands are not met, PRTC employees will also go on strike and we will stage an indefinite dharna outside the residence of Punjab Chief Minister.”