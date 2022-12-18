Job regularisation: Day 3 of strike by PUNBUS contractual staff

Ludhiana, December 17
Passengers faced inconvenience as the contractual staff of PUNBUS continued their strike on Day 3. The employees staged a protest here on Saturday against the recruitment of 28 new drivers by the Transport Department on an outsource basis and without any training.
The members of Punjab Roadways, PUNBUS, and PRTC Contract Workers Union, Punjab, said if their demands were not met, the employees would again go on strike on December 20. The protesters are demanding the regularisation of their jobs and opposing new recruitments of drivers on outsource basis.
One of the protesting employees said: “A meeting of our delegation with the Chief Secretary of Punjab is scheduled to be held on December 19. If our demands are not met, PRTC employees will also go on strike and we will stage an indefinite dharna outside the residence of Punjab Chief Minister.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Government has shown red card to many obstacles thwarting development of North East region: PM Modi
He also inaugurated, dedicated and laid the foundation stone...
Jaipur man kills aunt, chops body into 10 pieces; used suitcase, bucket to dump body parts
In CCTV footage, accused was seen dragging a heavy suitcase ...
Argentina vs France: Stage set for clash of titans in FIFA World Cup final
History beckons Argentine superstar Lionel Messi and France’...
Why is BJP-led Centre allowing imports from China when it is attacking India: Kejriwal
Also hit out at the Central government over rising inflation...
Coming up in Hawaii with Indian help, world’s largest ‘eye on the universe’
The 30-metre telescope will be the most gigantic scope ever ...