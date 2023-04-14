Job regularisation: Probe ordered into ‘anomalies’

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 13

Following the recent arrest of three Municipal Corporation (MC) employees on the charges of attempt to murder and alleged irregularities in the regularisation of contractual civic body employees, an inquiry has been ordered by MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal.

The MC chief had taken suo motu cognisance of the case and marked an inquiry to Joint Commissioner Sonam Chaudhary, an official said.

The three employees involved in the criminal case, sewer supervisor Brijpal, sewermen Ishu Saraswal and Ashok Kumar, have been suspended from their duties and investigation in the matter is in progress.

An official of the MC said the investigation highlighted the alleged involvement of Brijpal and other suspects in the alleged irregularities in the regularisation of MC employees. To probe the matter thoroughly, the MC Commissioner had ordered an inquiry and warned that strict action would be taken against anybody found involved in anomalies in the process.

Dr Aggarwal has also issued orders to the officials concerned to regularly pursue the case, including issuing of show-cause notices, chargesheets and inquiries against MC employees/officials. The officials have also been told to submit a monthly report on ongoing inquiries to ensure timely decisions in the matter.