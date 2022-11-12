Job Regularisation: Sanitary staff union seeks age relaxation

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 11

Demanding job regularisation for contractual safai karamcharis and sewermen, whose age is above 42 years, members of the Municipal Employees Sangarsh Committee on Friday submitted a memorandum to MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal.

Ashwani Sahota, chairman of the committee, has said that the jobs of more than 800 safai karamcharis and sewermen have not been regularised by the state government due to an age-related condition.

Notably, the state government had recently announced the regularisation of the jobs of 3,542 contractual safai karamcharis and sewermen of the MC.

He said these employees should also be regularised as they have been working with the MC for a long period. They crossed the age of 42 years while working with the Municipal Corporation.

Thus, the jobs of all these contractual employees should be regularised on basis of their age at the time of joining the Municipal Corporation. Once again, they demanded that a condition of dope test for regularisation of jobs of safai karamcharis and sewermen must be scrapped at the earliest.