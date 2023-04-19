Job regularisation: Teachers to hold protest on April 22

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 18

Office-bearers of the Meritorious Teachers’ Union, Punjab, have decided to hold a state-level protest at Jalandhar on April 22 over the ‘lackadaisical’ approach of the state government towards their demand of job regularisation. They have requested teachers from across the state to participate in the protest.

The teachers said they had no option other than resorting to protest as around 270 of them had not been regularised for the past nine years and their salaries not increased during this period.

“Our protest offers a wake-up call to the government. We have carried out symbolic demonstrations in the past in which we had warned that if our demands are not met, we would intensify the agitation. Sadly, nothing has been done so far and we have been forced to protest again,” said Ajay Kumar of the teachers’ union.

He said the government was not paying attention to teachers of meritorious schools, who had been recruited through a tough process, but were still working contractually.