Job regularisation: Teachers to hold protest on April 22

Ludhiana, April 18
Office-bearers of the Meritorious Teachers’ Union, Punjab, have decided to hold a state-level protest at Jalandhar on April 22 over the ‘lackadaisical’ approach of the state government towards their demand of job regularisation. They have requested teachers from across the state to participate in the protest.
The teachers said they had no option other than resorting to protest as around 270 of them had not been regularised for the past nine years and their salaries not increased during this period.
“Our protest offers a wake-up call to the government. We have carried out symbolic demonstrations in the past in which we had warned that if our demands are not met, we would intensify the agitation. Sadly, nothing has been done so far and we have been forced to protest again,” said Ajay Kumar of the teachers’ union.
He said the government was not paying attention to teachers of meritorious schools, who had been recruited through a tough process, but were still working contractually.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Drugs-police nexus: Bhagwant Mann's sweeping directions to Punjab DGP to examine role of all officers of any rank 'shielding' tainted cop Inderjit
The Investigating Officer has been directed to conclude inve...
India to have 2.9 million more people than China by mid-2023, UN estimate shows
The United States is a distant third, with an estimated popu...
2 wanted for murder in India held in California roundup of Sikh gangs called ‘Minta's’ and ‘AK47’
17 men arrested during what authorities called "Operation Br...
India in touch with ‘Quartet', UN to ensure safety of nationals in Sudan
Day after Jaishankar-Siddaramaiah spat, MEA says engaging al...