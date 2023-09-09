 Johla boys lift football trophy at Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan : The Tribune India

  • Ludhiana
  • Johla boys lift football trophy at Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan

Johla boys lift football trophy at Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan

Johla boys lift football trophy at Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan


Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, September 8

Sports competitions for players of different age groups organised under the Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan Season-2 continued on Ludhiana Block I, Raikot, Malaudh and Samrala grounds on Friday. The state Sports Department is organising the tournament.

At Guru Gobind Singh Stadium, Raikot, Johla village boys lifted the football trophy in the U-14 category. Team from Government Senior Secondary School, Talwandi Rai, secured the second spot while Sacred Heart Convent School, Raikot, had to contend with the third position.

In the U-14 athletics events Manjot Kaur clinch the top spot among girls in the 600-m race. Ramandeep Kaur stood second and Kareena Kumari stood third. Among boys, Akashdeep Singh, Sukhmanpreet Singh and Amit Kumar secured the first, second and third positions, respectively.

In the U-14 kabaddi (national style) for girls, Government Senior Secondary School, Ajitsar, S Soha Singh Public School, Raikot, and GND School, Aandlu, secured the top three spots. Team from Government Senior Secondary School, Sahibajpura, emerged winner in the girls U-14 category in kho-kho while GNPS, Bassian, was the runner-up.

At Ludhiana Block I, games were held at Jathedar Santokh Singh Margind Stadium at Dulley village. Everest Sports Academy and International Public School bagged the first two positions in the football final in the boys U-14 group. Navkiran Singh won the 600-metre race in the boys U-14 group. He was followed by Karsan Pal and Mridul Batra.

In the long jump event for boys, Navkirat Singh, Saurav and Harshit clinched the top three spots in the U-14 group. Rahul, Harsh and Tejas secured the first three positions in the shot put event.

Sargun Preet Kaur won the 600-m race in the girls U-14category while Guntas Kaur and Yuvika Batra finished as the first and second runners-up, respectively. Sukhmani Kaur won the first prize in the shot put event while Smridhi Kaur and Anjali stood second and third, respectively.

In Samrala block, boys from Government High School, Rajewal, emerged winners in kabaddi (circle style) in the U-14 category. They were followed by Government High School, Otala village. In kabaddi (national style), boys from Government Senior Secondary School at Manki village, Government High School at Chakmafi village and Government High School at Otala village secured the top three positions.

Manki village girls bagged the title in volleyball in the U-14 category while Government High School, Manki, secured the second position. Government High School, Otala, Government High School, Kalalmajra, secured the first two positions in the tug-of-war, while Government High School, Nagra, had to contend with the third place.

MLAs Jiwan Singh Sangowal and Manvinder Singh Giaspura, District Sports Officer Rupinder Singh Brar, coaches visited the venues to encourage participants.

#Football #Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Kinnaur, Spiti valley cut off from Shimla as 150-metre road sinks

2
India

Bypoll results: BJP wins 3 seats, Opposition parties get four with Samajwadi Party retaining Ghosi

3
Trending

Sikhs' dedication to help others comes in for praise from Australian MP

4
Diaspora

Ahead of Khalistan referendum, another Hindu temple vandalised in Canada

5
India

Man held for hugging airhostess, trying to kiss her as Vistara flight was scheduled to land in Mumbai

6
India

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge not invited to G20 dinner by President

7
Trending

Pakistani actor Nausheen Shah wants to slap Kangana Ranaut, says, 'she has zero knowledge…'

8
India

Biden, PM Modi vow to extend ties in new domains; appreciate progress made in defence, hi-tech

9
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann appoints 710 revenue officials in Punjab amid agitation by 'patwaris'

10
Punjab

UK PM Sunak assures India on concerns about Khalistani elements, says no form of extremism acceptable

Don't Miss

View All
DSP: Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers; probe ordered
Punjab

Ferozepur: 'Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers'; DSP's letter to SSP goes viral

Punjab cops ‘hand in glove’ with illegal miners, says High Court
Punjab

Punjab cops 'hand in glove' with illegal miners, says High Court

Punjab contestant Jaskaran Singh wins Rs 1 crore at KBC; Amitabh says 'may all your dreams be fulfilled'
Trending

Jaskaran Singh from Punjab's Khalra wins Rs 1 crore at Kaun Banega Crorepati

Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink
Punjab

Punjab: Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink

Wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes
Punjab

PAU's new wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week
Punjab

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters
Punjab

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters

At PGI, ‘supermoms’ donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies
Chandigarh

At PGI, 'supermoms' donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies

Top News

PM Modi reaches G20 Summit venue, set to welcome world leaders

PM Narendra Modi welcomes world leaders at G20 venue

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, IMF MD and Chairman K...

Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu arrested in corruption case

Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu arrested in corruption case

The former chief minister is arrested by the CID around 6 am...

Earthquake in Morocco kills at least 296 people, government reports

Earthquake in Morocco kills at least 296 people, government reports

Moroccans post videos showing buildings reduced to rubble an...

15 kg heroin seized from Punjab’s Fazilka

15kg heroin seized from Punjab's Fazilka

147 kg drugs seized from the district in last 45 days

Asia Cup: Sri Lanka, Bangladesh Cricket Boards issue statement on India-Pakistan match reserve day

Asia Cup: Sri Lanka, Bangladesh Cricket Boards issue statement on India-Pakistan match reserve day

Bangladesh, Sri Lanka coaches object to reserve day; Boards ...


Cities

View All

MC submits report of final draft to govt

MC submits report of final draft to govt

Farmer bodies protest against holding of G-20 Summit in district, Tarn Taran areas

Bhagwant Mann govt cheating Punjab youth by giving jobs to others: BJP leader

‘Remove impounded vehicles from green belt, stop ‘misuse’ of community centre’

Protesting patwaris, kanungos burn copies of ESMA orders

National award conferred on tech varsity professor

National award conferred on Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University professor

Swachh Vayu Survekshan: Chandigarh fares poor on air quality

Swachh Vayu Survekshan: Chandigarh fares poor on air quality

Tricity Metro Project: DPR held up as Chandigarh awaits Haryana funds

PEC chair auctioned for Rs 5.4L in Spain

Another jail inmate caught with phone

Traders take up pending issues with Mayor

Man held for hoax alert on G20

Man held for hoax alert on G20

2-year-old boy drowns in pool

G20: Govt teams to monitor air quality

Banks can’t use lookout circulars as tool to recover money, says High Court

52 dengue cases in Jalandhar district

52 dengue cases in Jalandhar district

Lawyers divided over shifting of court complex to Nangal Shama site

Punjab Congress condemns Bhagwant Mann govt over failure to check drug menace

Opposition takes on Punjab CM over hiring of SIs from other states

Trainee patwaris assigned duty

City police ensure 100% compliance in surrendering additional firearms

City police ensure 100% compliance in surrendering additional firearms

UP youth beaten to death

Avail 10% rebate on paying property tax till Sept 30

Man who set himself afire with brother succumbs

patient’s death: EMO was not even aware of patient in emergency ward: Probe

204 file objections to new MC ward map

204 file objections to new MC ward map

Biker makes off with woman’s gold chain

258 dengue cases in district this season

Court extends drug peddler's police remand by five days

Jail, ADR Centre inspected