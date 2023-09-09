Johla boys lift football trophy at Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, September 8

Sports competitions for players of different age groups organised under the Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan Season-2 continued on Ludhiana Block I, Raikot, Malaudh and Samrala grounds on Friday. The state Sports Department is organising the tournament.

At Guru Gobind Singh Stadium, Raikot, Johla village boys lifted the football trophy in the U-14 category. Team from Government Senior Secondary School, Talwandi Rai, secured the second spot while Sacred Heart Convent School, Raikot, had to contend with the third position.

In the U-14 athletics events Manjot Kaur clinch the top spot among girls in the 600-m race. Ramandeep Kaur stood second and Kareena Kumari stood third. Among boys, Akashdeep Singh, Sukhmanpreet Singh and Amit Kumar secured the first, second and third positions, respectively.

In the U-14 kabaddi (national style) for girls, Government Senior Secondary School, Ajitsar, S Soha Singh Public School, Raikot, and GND School, Aandlu, secured the top three spots. Team from Government Senior Secondary School, Sahibajpura, emerged winner in the girls U-14 category in kho-kho while GNPS, Bassian, was the runner-up.

At Ludhiana Block I, games were held at Jathedar Santokh Singh Margind Stadium at Dulley village. Everest Sports Academy and International Public School bagged the first two positions in the football final in the boys U-14 group. Navkiran Singh won the 600-metre race in the boys U-14 group. He was followed by Karsan Pal and Mridul Batra.

In the long jump event for boys, Navkirat Singh, Saurav and Harshit clinched the top three spots in the U-14 group. Rahul, Harsh and Tejas secured the first three positions in the shot put event.

Sargun Preet Kaur won the 600-m race in the girls U-14category while Guntas Kaur and Yuvika Batra finished as the first and second runners-up, respectively. Sukhmani Kaur won the first prize in the shot put event while Smridhi Kaur and Anjali stood second and third, respectively.

In Samrala block, boys from Government High School, Rajewal, emerged winners in kabaddi (circle style) in the U-14 category. They were followed by Government High School, Otala village. In kabaddi (national style), boys from Government Senior Secondary School at Manki village, Government High School at Chakmafi village and Government High School at Otala village secured the top three positions.

Manki village girls bagged the title in volleyball in the U-14 category while Government High School, Manki, secured the second position. Government High School, Otala, Government High School, Kalalmajra, secured the first two positions in the tug-of-war, while Government High School, Nagra, had to contend with the third place.

MLAs Jiwan Singh Sangowal and Manvinder Singh Giaspura, District Sports Officer Rupinder Singh Brar, coaches visited the venues to encourage participants.

