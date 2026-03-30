Joint Commissioner conducts late-night checks of sewer work

Municipal Corporation (MC) Joint Commissioner Vineet Kumar moved to the field at midnight on Saturday and inspected the ongoing works for desilting of sewer lines using super suction machines.

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The inspections were conducted on Daba Road, Hargobind Marg and in the Sundar Nagar area.

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Ekjot Singh, superintending engineer; and Kamal Ram and Manpreet Singh, both executive engineers, were among the officials who accompanied the joint commissioner during the inspections.

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Civic body officials said the main sewer lines of the city are being cleaned ahead of the monsoon rains using advanced super suction machines to ensure efficiency. According to them, super suction machines are operated during the night, wherever needed, to ensure smooth movement of traffic, and to avoid clogging of sewer lines which are plugged before cleaning.