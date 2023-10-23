Joyride takes turn for worse as youth flung on iron stairs at Dasehra fair, dies, 2 booked

Our Correspondent

Sahnewal, October 22

The Sahnewal police have booked two residents of Makkar colony of Dhandhari Kalan for throwing a 28-year- old youth of Guru Nanak Nagar on the iron stairs at a Dasehra fair which resulted in his death the next day. A case under Section 304 and 34, IPC has been registered at Sahnewal police station. The police is on the look out for the alleged accused.

The deceased has been identified as Narinder Singh, a resident of Guru Nanak Nagar, Daba road. His brother Gurjeet Singh told the Sahnewal police that he runs a sewing machine factory on Daba road. Every year, one Radheshyam organises a Dashera fair near Gyan Vidyalaya on the Lohara road. Radheshyam gave the charge of looking after the fair and planning rides for visitors to Gurjeet. The latter along with his brother Narendra Singh and companions Alok Tiwari, Gurpreet Singh and Deepu look after the rides in the fair.

“On the evening of October 21, while one of my companions Alok was monitoring the rides at the Dasehra fair, Akash Kumar and Karan Rai of Makkar colony were taking a ride on one of the toy ships. As their turn was over, Alok asked them to get down but they refused. They rather insisted on being provided extra time on the swing which Alok refused. He asked again but they were in no mood to relent. Alok then called my brother Narinder who requested the two to get down from the ship. The two in a fit of rage pushed my brother Narinder so hard that he fell on the iron staircase. He got badly injured and I took him to a doctor who gave him injection and medicines. But the condition of my brother worsened at night. I admitted him to Mohan Dai Oswal Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries,” the complainant added.

The Sahnewal police have registered a case against Akash and Karan on the complaint of the brother of the deceased. The two are still at large. SHO, Sahnewal, Inderjit Singh Boparai said the police were on the look out for them. “Soon, they will be held,” he added.