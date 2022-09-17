Judicial custody for two in eatery brawl case

Legal Correspondent
Ludhiana, September 16
The Court of Chief Judical Magistrate Sumit Makkar today remanded son and nephew of Bathinda Municipal Town Planner (MTP) SS Bindra, one of the key suspects in the high-profile Baklavi restaurant brawl case, in judicial custody.
Manmeet Bindra and Gurkirat Bindra, son and nephew of the MTP, respectively, had been on the run for the past 45 days. Recently, they surrendered before the court and sent in two-day police remand.
The police claimed to have recovered one revolver and two sticks from suspects. The police sought their remand for two more days. Defence lawyer Parupkar Singh Ghuman opposed the extension of the police remand with the plea that the alleged recovery had already been made by the police. After hearing arguments, the court declined sent suspects in judicial custody.
The incident had occurred on the night of July 29 at Baklavi restaurant on the Barewal road, Southern bypass. MTP Bindra is still on run after the cancellation of his bail by the High Court.
