Judo championship postponed

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, November 21

The Open Ludhiana District Judo Championship scheduled to be held on November 23 has been postponed till November 28. Rajwinder Singh, honorary general secretary, Ludhiana District Judo Association said the weight of participants will be done from 8 am to 8.30 am on the competition day. Winners of this competition, will qualify to represent the district in the upcoming Punjab State Judo Championship.