Judo c'ship on November 23

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, November 20

The Open Ludhiana District Judo Championship for boys and girls in different age groups will be held at the multipurpose indoor hall opposite Guru Nanak Stadium here on November 23.

This was decided at the meeting of the Ludhiana District Judo Association, held with Rajinder Sharma, president of the body in chair here at Everest Public Senior Secondary School, Moti Nagar. After the meeting, Rajiwinder Singh, honorary general secretary of the association, said players born in the years 2009, 2010 and 2011 are eligible to participate in this championship.

The weight of participants will be done from 8 am to 8.30 am on the competition day. The judokas who would finish at first position in this competition, would represent the district in the upcoming Punjab State Judo Championship.