Judokas from across country showcase physical stength, exceptional mental fortitude

Fighting extreme weather conditions and chilling breeze, young judo players from across the country showcased a blend of physical prowess and mental fortitude at the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) indoor stadium on the third day of the 69th National School Games being held in Ludhiana.

Senior functionaries of the Directorate of School Education Punjab and the District Education Office, Ludhiana, supervised the conduct of the event being held under the aegis of the National School Games Federation of India.

Though players from northern states were seen taking the dip in mercury casually those hailing from farther states had to find solace in additional woolens and sips of hot tea, a favourite drink of Punjabis.

Almost every combat exhibited a rare combination of strength, speed, agility, endurance and balance besides strategic presentation of humility, discipline, resilience and focus on the victory.

In U-14 Boys category (45 kg) Rusan Mohammad Malik bagged the gold followed, Punjab’s Lavish Thapa got the silver, and Parshan Pandey of Vidya Bharti and Bhaskar of Uttar Pradesh were felicitated with the bronze.

In U-14 Boys category (40kg) Yuvraj of Punjab won the gold while Dharmesh Acharya of Rajasthan got the silver. Majgul Sidique Bhai of Gujarat and Divesh Kumar of Delhi won the bronze.

In U-14 Boys category (35 kg) Mohit of Punjab won the gold while Vedanta of CBSE got the silver. Chirag Patel of Delhi and Vicky of Rajasthan won the bronze.

In U-14 Boys category (30kg) Shivam Sharma of Punjab won the gold while Lucky of Delhi got the silver. Sagar of UP and Aditya of Uttarakhand won the bronze.

In U-14 Girls category (44 kg) Riya of Haryana won the gold while Manpreet Kaur of Punjab got the silver. Bhumisata of Assam and Bhawna of Rajasthan won the bronze.

In U-14 Girls category (27 kg) Muskan of Punjab won the gold while Pari of Haryana got the silver. Raksi of Delhi and Vinod Khanak of Maharashtra got the bronze.

In U-14 Girls category (32 kg) Deepashi of Kendri Vidyalya Sangathan got the gold while Bhagya Bangari of Delhi got the silver and Kaveri Parmod and Genesh Saptey of Karnataka secured the bronze.