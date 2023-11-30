Judokas shine in Ludhiana district meet

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, November 29

Judokas from different schools showcased their skills in the one-day Open Sub-Junior Ludhiana District Judo Tournament, organised by the Ludhiana District Judo Association (LDJA) at Bhartiya Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh Road here on Tuesday.

The first position holders in all the weight groups in this competition will represent Ludhiana district in the Sub-Junior Punjab State Judo Championship, which is to begin on December 3 in Patiala. Rajinder Sharma, president of the organising association was the guest of honour on this occasion.