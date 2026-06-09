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Home / Ludhiana / June 9: Protesters to let commuters cross Ladhowal toll in Ludhiana without paying for 2 hours

June 9: Protesters to let commuters cross Ladhowal toll in Ludhiana without paying for 2 hours

Stir from noon to 2pm as Quami Insaaf Morcha pushes for Sikh prisoners’ release

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Manav Mander
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:39 AM Jun 09, 2026 IST
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Members of Quami Insaaf Morcha address the media in Ludhiana on Monday. Photo: Inderjeet Verma
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Members of the Quami Insaaf Morcha said they will let commuters cross the Ladhowal toll plaza without paying for two hours — from noon to 2 pm — on Tuesday as a mark of protest.

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The decision was taken in a meeting on Monday as the morcha intensified its push for the release of Bandi Sikhs (Sikh prisoners). Members of the morcha addressed the media after the meeting.

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During the meeting, responsibilities were assigned to various organisations to ensure mass participation in the upcoming protest.

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The members also took up the upcoming “rail roko” protest and decided to reschedule it in view of the paddy transplantation season. Originally planned for June 16 at Rajpura, it will now be held on July 4, when trains will be halted from noon to 2 pm.

Morcha members discussed preparations for mobilisation on August 15, which is being described as a fight to the finish by them. Farmers, labourers and employees will be joined by Sikh organisations from Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi, and Jammu and Kashmir as part of the mobilisation.

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The effort is aimed at uniting diverse Sikh groups and bring together lakhs of people against what leaders termed was “oppression and arrogance” of the Centre and the state government.

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