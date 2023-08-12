Junior District Baseball Championship: GSSS Mallah girls, Dasmesh boys emerge champions

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, August 11

Students of Government Senior Secondary School (GSSS) at Mallah village near Jagraon and Dasmesh Senior Secondary School, Gill Road, emerged champions in the girls and boys sections, respectively, in the 14th Junior Ludhiana District Baseball Championship.

Winners of the girls' section in the Junior Ludhiana District Baseball Championship at Gill village on Friday.

The tournament was held at Government Girls Senior Secondary School (GGSSS) at Gill on Friday. Twelve teams took part in the girls’ section while 14 teams competed in the boys’ section.

In the final match, girls of Government Senior Secondary School, Mallah, beat the host team GGSSS, Gill village, by 6-3 to lift the baseball trophy. Navjot, Sukhpreet and Aarti of GSSS, Mallah, contributed two runs each to take their team to victory.

Government Senior Secondary School, Bharat Nagar Chowk, and Government Senior Secondary School, Kasabad, were jointly declared the second runners-up as the two sides tied at 15 all in the match to decide the third position.

In the boys’ category, Dasmesh School defeated Guru Nanak Model Senior Secondary School, Dholewal, by 6-4 to secure the title. Kuldeep and Prince played a crucial role for the winning side. Government Senior Secondary School, Gill village, defeated Government Senior Secondary School, Kasabad, by a close margin of 5-4 to finish at the third place.

Dr Smriti Bhargav, principal of the host school, inaugurated the championship and Sukhdev Singh Aulakh, president of the Punjab Baseball Association, gave away prizes to the winners.