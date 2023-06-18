Just 78 units left in Civil Hospital’s blood bank

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, June 17

In a worrying situation, there were only 78 units of blood available with the blood bank in the Ludhiana Civil Hospital. Moreover, the blood mobile ambulance, which is used to collect blood from donors living in remote areas, is also lying defunct from the past one week.

The blood bank has the capacity of storing 1,500 units but as on Saturday afternoon only 78 units are left. On an average 20-30 units of blood are used daily. However, the number can go up to 40 when demand increases.

Blood Transfusion Officer of Civil Hospital Dr Gurinderdeep Singh Grewal said they were left with 78 units of blood. “We are trying our best to ensure that no pregnant women or emergency case goes without blood,” he added.

“In summers, not many people come forward for blood donation. Some think it will lead to weakness and due to extreme weather conditions, not many blood donation camps are being held these days. I appeal to people to come forward for blood donation. Anybody who is healthy and fit between the age of 18-65 years can donate blood,” he said.

Talking about the mobile ambulance, he said the vehicle developed some fault on its way back from Fazilka last week. It will be repaired in the coming week, he said.

The air-conditioned blood mobile ambulance has some special facilities and also acts like a small blood bank. It has four beds where donors can donate blood, refrigerator which can store nearly 250 units of blood, a separate generator to keep the refrigerator going, a LCD and special scales to weigh the blood.

For transporting the collected blood from the camps to the blood bank, there is a separate van. In case there is no infrastructure available and some donors or any organisation wants to organise a blood donation camp then the services of the mobile van can be taken. Donors can donate blood inside the van and the blood can be stored inside the vehicle.

