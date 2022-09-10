Just one DEO for 650 govt schools in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, September 9

In Ludhiana, there are over 650 government schools — primary, middle, senior secondary schools. However, to manage the affairs there is just one district education officer (DEO) in the district, who has been given the dual charge of elementary and secondary education. Ideally, there should be two DEOs one each for secondary and elementary. All this is the result of the lackadaisical attitude of the authorities concerned, which failed to provide permanent DEOs in Ludhiana, the state’s biggest and largest district in terms of area and population.

DEO (elementary) Jaswinder Kaur was handed over the additional charge of DEO (Secondary) following the retirement of Lakhvir Singh Samra, the last DEO (Secondary).

As one of the principals of a government school said, “After Lakhvir Singh retired, the DEO (Elementary) was given the additional charge of DEO (Secondary) too. Since then, the present DEO is managing the dual charge. At times, we fail to get our issues resolved as the DEO is overburdened with work load.”

The district education officer has to manage entire tasks of schools including monitoring, supervision and administration of primary and secondary schools, issues related to teachers and parents, smooth conduct of exam, inspection, maintaining reports of staff etc.

“Apart from DEO, there is just one deputy DEO whereas there should have been at least three deputy DEOs to cater to all issues other than DEO. The Education Department knows about the work-load still authorities are not appointing permanent DEOs,” said another teacher of Government School, Jawahar Nagar Camp. No one from the department responded to the calls and text messages.