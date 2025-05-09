Justice served, but war no good, reiterate 1971 war veterans

In the face of heightened tension between India and Pakistan, war veterans of 1971 war from the city have expressed their strong support for the Indian armed forces, but are also of the opinion that nothing comes good from a war as it does not discriminate. It kills good, peace-loving people, and as well as those with bad intentions.

Brig Indermohan Singh (retd) said that India did the right thing by destroying the terrorist camps. “But war is not the solution as going on war means destruction and the economies of both countries do not permit to do that. India might be the world’s fourth largest economy, but that is due to the big business houses and not due to the government’s financial status. If we go to war, Pakistan may get financial help from Arab countries, but to whom will India look for help is what I wonder,” he says.

Further, Brig Indermohan, who had just three months of service under his belt when the war of 1971 broke out, added that war had always been a destructive force that only brings suffering and destruction. “The horrors of war can leave mental scars that may never fully heal, leading to long-term suffering and emotional distress. This trauma can also have a ripple effect, impacting families and communities for years to come,” says he.

Brig SS Gill (retd), a war veteran of 1971 war, says, “Armed forces have done their duty and not let the nation down. At this point there will be no full-fledged war, but Pakistan can retaliate and India is ready for that and will respond accordingly. The nation can sleep peacefully and the armed forces are there to take care of the country,” said Gill. It had been just a year since he joined the Army when India went on war with Pakistan in 1971 and was lucky to escape without injury when a splinter went through his turban.

Meanwhile, Lt Col H S Kahlon (retd), who was decorated with Vir Chakra for his valour in the 1971 war, is saddened with all that is happening in the country. “I am really disheartened with all that is happening presently and I do not want to comment on this,” said Col Kahlon.

“It has been 54 years, but the images of war still stay with my father. War can never bring any good to any nation,” says Rinku Kahlon, son of Lt Col Kahlon.