DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Justice Sibbal exhorts young lawyers to grab opportunities

Justice Sibbal exhorts young lawyers to grab opportunities

Justice Sibbal stresses the importance of preparation and continuous learning. He said they must thoroughly prepare their cases before appearing in court

article_Author
Rajneesh Lakhanpal
Legal Correspondent
Ludhiana, Updated At : 09:52 PM Sep 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Justice Deepak Sibbal of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.
Advertisement

Justice Deepak Sibbal of the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Saturday exhorted young lawyers to have the “fire to grow”, prove themselves through hard work and sincerity and make the most of every opportunity that comes their way.

Interacting with young lawyers after inaugurating the joining of two judicial complexes and two new elevators for the general public, Justice Sibbal stressed the importance of preparation and continuous learning. He said they must thoroughly prepare their cases before appearing in court.

Advertisement

“Have the fire to grow and prove yourself. Do not miss an opportunity,” he said, adding that every professional gets one big opportunity in his or her career, and it is for the individual to decide whether to seize it or let it pass.

Advertisement

He also called upon senior lawyers to provide opportunities to juniors to argue matters. “They are here to learn from you,” he said, emphasising that young lawyers must be properly trained, guided and encouraged by their seniors.

Sharing his approach towards juniors, Justice Sibbal said that whenever he finds a junior lawyer inadequately prepared, he asks the lawyer to prepare the matter and return the next day ready to argue it.

Advertisement

He advised young lawyers in the city to visit the High Court and different courts to gain exposure and learn about different aspects of legal practice.

“Talent deserves recognition,” Justice Sibbal said, adding that young lawyers need opportunities to demonstrate their talent. If the High Court does not get an opportunity to see their talent, he said, it would be difficult to recognise them in the future for designation as senior advocates and even appointment as High Court judges.

He urged senior members of the Bar to encourage young lawyers and give them meaningful opportunities to learn and establish themselves through merit, preparation and hard work.

Sessions Judge Harpreet Kaur Randhawa, DBA President Vipin Saggar, Vice-President Anil Saggar, Harsimrat Kaur, Secretary Maninder Heer, Konark Sharma and Charanjit Sekhon were also present on the occasion.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts