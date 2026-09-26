Justice Sibbal exhorts young lawyers to grab opportunities

Justice Deepak Sibbal of the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Saturday exhorted young lawyers to have the “fire to grow”, prove themselves through hard work and sincerity and make the most of every opportunity that comes their way.

Interacting with young lawyers after inaugurating the joining of two judicial complexes and two new elevators for the general public, Justice Sibbal stressed the importance of preparation and continuous learning. He said they must thoroughly prepare their cases before appearing in court.

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“Have the fire to grow and prove yourself. Do not miss an opportunity,” he said, adding that every professional gets one big opportunity in his or her career, and it is for the individual to decide whether to seize it or let it pass.

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He also called upon senior lawyers to provide opportunities to juniors to argue matters. “They are here to learn from you,” he said, emphasising that young lawyers must be properly trained, guided and encouraged by their seniors.

Sharing his approach towards juniors, Justice Sibbal said that whenever he finds a junior lawyer inadequately prepared, he asks the lawyer to prepare the matter and return the next day ready to argue it.

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He advised young lawyers in the city to visit the High Court and different courts to gain exposure and learn about different aspects of legal practice.

“Talent deserves recognition,” Justice Sibbal said, adding that young lawyers need opportunities to demonstrate their talent. If the High Court does not get an opportunity to see their talent, he said, it would be difficult to recognise them in the future for designation as senior advocates and even appointment as High Court judges.

He urged senior members of the Bar to encourage young lawyers and give them meaningful opportunities to learn and establish themselves through merit, preparation and hard work.

Sessions Judge Harpreet Kaur Randhawa, DBA President Vipin Saggar, Vice-President Anil Saggar, Harsimrat Kaur, Secretary Maninder Heer, Konark Sharma and Charanjit Sekhon were also present on the occasion.